GUNS N' ROSES Dedicate "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" To KOBE BRYANT And Eight Other Helicopter Crash Victims; Fan-Filmed Video

On January 31st, Guns N' Roses played the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida as part of the Super Bowl Weekend Music Fest.

The band dedicated their cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the seven other people who were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California a week ago on Sunday, January 26th.

Frontman Axl Rose addressed the audience saying, "The other night, coming home from rehearsal, I got to our exit, which is pretty much my backyard, and I was like, 'Is it just me, or is that really weird?' It was this fog bank, like a thundercloud over the trees. And it was glowing really white, with a slight pink above the trees. There wasn't really a light coming off the ground. It was really weird. The only word I had for that at the time was, it looked formidable. By morning, apparently it was much worse. That's where the helicopter flew through. It was pretty scary, where a bunch of us came home in our cars and asked at the rehearsal, 'Did anybody else see that?' They were all like, 'yeah.' And for one of them, the word was ominous. We want to dedicate this to Kobe, his daughter, and everyone on the flight, and their families, and everyone impacted by this terrible night."

GN'R's setlist in Miami consisted of 24 songs:

"It's So Easy"

"Mr. Brownstone"

"Chinese Democracy"

"Welcome To The Jungle"

"Slither"

"Better"

"Estranged"

"Live And Let Die"

"You're Crazy"

"Rocket Queen"

"You Could Be Mine"

"Shadow Of Your Love"

"Attitude"

"Civil War"

"Dead Horse"

"Double Talkin' Jive"

Slash Guitar Solo

"Sweet Child O' Mine"

"November Rain"

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door" (Kobe Bryant Tribute)

"Nightrain"



Encore:

"Patience"

"The Seeker"

"Paradise City"

Additional fan-filmed footage can be seen below.

"It's So Easy":

"Mr. Brownstone":



"Rocket Queen":

Guns N' Roses next show is March 14th in Mexico City. See their complete tour schedule for 2020 at this location.