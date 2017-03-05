GUNS N' ROSES - Dubai Show Marred By Traffic Delays; Fan-Filmed Concert Footage Posted

According to a report by UAE's The National, Guns N’ Roses fans wait hours to get into the Dubai concert on March 3rd, but it had nothing to do with the band falling into old habits of delaying the start time of their show. It was the first time for thousands to see rock legends Guns N’ Roses live but for many, the experience was marred by hours spent entering and leaving the venue.

Some fans reported delays of two hours because access to the Autism Rocks Arena from the Al Ain Road was clogged. Others walked up to seven kilometres along the motorway after abandoning gridlocked taxis.

Fans also said it took two and a half hours to leave the event car park. Some resorted to walking along the busy motorway to search for taxis. Yet many of these fans paid as much as Dh4,000 for VIP entry. Fan Claire Vargha said the lack of entrances were the issue.

"The problem is that the venue has only a one-lane entrance," she said. "The Al Ain road is three lanes so all of that traffic has to filter in to one. A venue that can host 30,000 people needs more than one entrance point. People were abandoning their cars; it was chaos."

Read the complete article here. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.