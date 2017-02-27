GUNS N' ROSES - DUFF MCKAGAN Talks Fender Precision Bass In New Video

Sharing the stage with the likes of Axl Rose, Slash, and Dave Navarro would seem like a tall task for most bass players, but American hard rock legend Duff McKagan has always made his presence felt no matter who is he playing with. The low end master for Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver, McKagan has played a massive role in shaping the sound of American rock music. Watch as he and Matt Sweeney breakdown his approach to carving out his own space, his longstanding love for punk, and the Fender Precision Bass.



Guns ‘N Roses – Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates:

February

28 - SCG Stadium, Muang Thong Thani - Nonthaburi, Thailand



March

3 - Autism Rocks Arena - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

May

27 - Slane Castle Dublin, Ireland

30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain

June

2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain

7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland

10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy

13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany

16 - London Stadium - London, GB

20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland

22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany

24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium

27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden



July

1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finlnd

4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Stade De France - Paris, FR

10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia

12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands

15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel

27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO

30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

August

2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL

11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC

13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY

19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON

24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB

27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK

30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

September

1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC

3 - The Gorge - George, WA

6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX

8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX