GUNS N' ROSES - DUFF MCKAGAN Talks Fender Precision Bass In New Video
February 27, 2017, 2 hours ago
Sharing the stage with the likes of Axl Rose, Slash, and Dave Navarro would seem like a tall task for most bass players, but American hard rock legend Duff McKagan has always made his presence felt no matter who is he playing with. The low end master for Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver, McKagan has played a massive role in shaping the sound of American rock music. Watch as he and Matt Sweeney breakdown his approach to carving out his own space, his longstanding love for punk, and the Fender Precision Bass.
Guns ‘N Roses – Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates:
February
28 - SCG Stadium, Muang Thong Thani - Nonthaburi, Thailand
March
3 - Autism Rocks Arena - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
May
27 - Slane Castle Dublin, Ireland
30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain
June
2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal
4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain
7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland
10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy
13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany
16 - London Stadium - London, GB
20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland
22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany
24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium
27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark
29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
July
1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finlnd
4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic
7 - Stade De France - Paris, FR
10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia
12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands
15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel
27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO
30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
August
2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO
8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL
11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC
13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY
19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC
21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON
24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB
27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK
30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
September
1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC
3 - The Gorge - George, WA
6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX
8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX