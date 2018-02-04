GUNS N’ ROSES - Famed Photographer MARK “WEISSGUY” WEISS Auctioning Photos From Historic 1988 Show At The Ritz

World-renowned photographer Mark “Weissguy” Weiss is offering the chance to bid on iconic photos he shot in February 1988 around Guns N' Roses' performance at The Ritz, a show that aired live on MTV in New York City. A few examples can be seen below.

(Slash at sound check at The Ritz on February 2, 1988 before their historic show aired live on MTV in New York City)

(Axl Rose performs at The Ritz)

(Slash on the streets of New York City across the street from CBGB)

Says Weiss: "Also, check out my collaboration with artist Steve Lacy. We take my earliest photos of Guns N Roses and transform them into original pieces of art. A perfect way to add a little rock to your home or office."

Visit Rock Scene Auctions at this location.