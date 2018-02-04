GUNS N’ ROSES - Famed Photographer MARK “WEISSGUY” WEISS Auctioning Photos From Historic 1988 Show At The Ritz
World-renowned photographer Mark “Weissguy” Weiss is offering the chance to bid on iconic photos he shot in February 1988 around Guns N' Roses' performance at The Ritz, a show that aired live on MTV in New York City. A few examples can be seen below.
Says Weiss: "Also, check out my collaboration with artist Steve Lacy. We take my earliest photos of Guns N Roses and transform them into original pieces of art. A perfect way to add a little rock to your home or office."
