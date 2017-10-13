GUNS N’ ROSES - Famed Photographer MARK “WEISSGUY” WEISS Teams Up With Artist STEVE LACY For Series Of Screen Prints From Early Photos

World-renowned photographer Mark “Weissguy” Weiss has teamed up with artist Steve Lacy to create a series of original screen prints inspired by Weiss’ earliest photographs of Guns N’ Roses. The collaboration highlights images taken during their stay in October 1987, including pictures taken at Mark’s studio in New York City, their electrifying show at the Ritz and the historic acoustic performance at CBGB’s.

Says Weiss: “We started the day off with an appearance on Good Day New York to promote our show this Saturday, October 14th from 7 - 10 PM at Grit N Glory in the Lower East Side. Check out our appearance this morning on Fox 5 in NYC with Lori Stokes and Rosanna Scotto.”

Weiss continues: “Welcome Back To The Jungle. Click here for a link to my new collaboration with Steve Lacy. We take 7 of my classic images of Guns N' Roses from their trip to NYC in 1987 and transform them into 40" x 60" screen prints.”

About the Artists:

Mark Weiss got his first camera in 1973 at the age of 14. He made a deal with a guy in his New Jersey neighbourhood to cut his lawn all summer in exchange for a 35 mm camera. A couple years later in high school, Mark began sneaking his camera into concerts. He developed the prints in his parent’s bathroom and sold them for a buck a piece. In 1977 Mark was arrested for selling his photos outside of the KISS concert at Madison Square Garden and spent the night in jail. The next day he walked into the offices of Circus magazine with his portfolio. The rest is rock n’ roll history! Mark traveled around the world photographing tours for Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Guns N' Roses, KISS and Bon Jovi also creating album covers such as Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet and Twisted Sister’s Stay Hungry.

More about Mark here.

Steve Lacy is a TV News Anchor, artist and music lover who has been drawing and painting as long as he can remember. Most recently, he has immersed himself in the art of screen printing. The planets aligned this Summer when he approached his friend Mark about collaborating on a project to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the release of his all-time favourite album, Appetite For Destruction.

More about Steve here.