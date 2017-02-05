GUNS N' ROSES - Fan-Filmed Footage From New Zealand Concert

On February 4th, Guns N' Roses performed at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. Fan-filmed footage, shot quite close to the stage, of the band doing "Welcome To The Jungle", "Live And Let Die", "Rocket Queen", "You Could Be Mine", and "Sweet Child O' Mine" can be seen below.

Guns ‘N Roses – Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates:

February

7 - QSAC Stadium - Nathan, Australia

10 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

11 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

14 - Melbourne Cricket Ground - Carlton, Australia

18 - Adelaide Oval - Adelaide, Australia

21 - Domain Stadium - Subiaco, Australia

25 - Changi Exhibition Centre - Singapore, Singapore

28 - SCG Stadium, Muang Thong Thani - Nonthaburi, Thailand



March

3 - Autism Rocks Arena - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

May

27 - Slane Castle Dublin, Ireland

30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain

June

2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain

7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland

10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy

13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany

16 - London Stadium - London, GB

20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland

22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany

24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium

27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden



July

1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finlnd

4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Stade De France - Paris, FR

10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia

12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands

15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel

27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO

30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

August

2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL

11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC

13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY

19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON

24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB

27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK

30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

September

1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC

3 - The Gorge - George, WA

6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX

8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX