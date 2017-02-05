GUNS N' ROSES - Fan-Filmed Footage From New Zealand Concert
February 5, 2017, 2 hours ago
On February 4th, Guns N' Roses performed at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. Fan-filmed footage, shot quite close to the stage, of the band doing "Welcome To The Jungle", "Live And Let Die", "Rocket Queen", "You Could Be Mine", and "Sweet Child O' Mine" can be seen below.
Guns ‘N Roses – Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates:
February
7 - QSAC Stadium - Nathan, Australia
10 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
11 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
14 - Melbourne Cricket Ground - Carlton, Australia
18 - Adelaide Oval - Adelaide, Australia
21 - Domain Stadium - Subiaco, Australia
25 - Changi Exhibition Centre - Singapore, Singapore
28 - SCG Stadium, Muang Thong Thani - Nonthaburi, Thailand
March
3 - Autism Rocks Arena - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
May
27 - Slane Castle Dublin, Ireland
30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain
June
2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal
4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain
7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland
10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy
13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany
16 - London Stadium - London, GB
20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland
22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany
24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium
27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark
29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
July
1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finlnd
4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic
7 - Stade De France - Paris, FR
10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia
12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands
15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel
27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO
30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
August
2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO
8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL
11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC
13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY
19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC
21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON
24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB
27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK
30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
September
1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC
3 - The Gorge - George, WA
6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX
8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX