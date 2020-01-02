GUNS N' ROSES Fan Threatened With Lawsuit After Leaking Unreleased Songs Online

TMZ is reporting that a titan in the music business is threatening a Guns N' Roses fan with a huge lawsuit, claiming the guy leaked a ton of the band's unreleased songs over the internet.

Says TMZ: "Guns N' Roses claims Rick Dunsford leaked 97 previously unreleased songs over the web after obtaining the recordings from a storage unit auction, and UMG - which owns the copyrights - is threatening to sue him for a ton of money. UMG's legal team fired off a cease and desist letter to Rick - obtained by TMZ - claiming Dunsford violated an earlier settlement agreement in which UMG paid him $15k to return the recordings.

"The dispute traces its roots back to when Guns N' Roses' former A&R guy Tom Zutaut auctioned off a storage unit filled with digital recordings of GNR music from 2000 and 2001. Rick, a die-hard GNR fan, claims he and some fellow fans bought the music from the storage unit for $15,000. We're told the band's management later caught wind of the transaction, and agreed to pay Rick $15k to sell the music back to them."

Read more at TMZ.com.