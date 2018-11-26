GUNS N' ROSES Forced To Cut Abu Dhabi Show Short Due To AXL ROSE Being "Severely Ill"

Guns N' Roses performed in Abu Dhabi on November 25th, but the band was forced to cut the show short due to frontman Axl Rose being "severely ill." To his credit, Rose got through 20 songs before calling it quits, and not without informing the crowd of the situation (see video below).

Rose: "They've got me on IVs and a bunch of injections because I got sick today. I've been throwing up for about the last five hours. So, instead of canceling, I'm gonna do the best show we can for you."

Bassist Duff McKagan took to Twitter after the show:

Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle...the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time! — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) November 25, 2018



Guns N' Roses recently uploaded videos to Facebook from their recent shows in Monterrey, Mexico, Manila, Philippines, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Check out the footage below:

Upcoming Guns N' Roses tour dates are listed below:

November

29 - Johannesburg, South Africa - FNB Stadium

December

8 - Honolulu, Hawaii - Aloha Stadium