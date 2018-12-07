GUNS N' ROSES, GHOST, ALICE IN CHAINS, GRETA VAN FLEET, CHRIS CORNELL, HALESTORM, BRING ME THE HORIZON, TRIVIUM, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, HIGH ON FIRE Among Nominees For 61st Annual Grammy Awards
The nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards have been announced. The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th, airing on CBS at 8 PM, ET.
Artists nominated in the "Best Metal Performance" category (for new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings) include:
Between The Buried And Me - Condemned To The Gallows
Deafheaven - Honeycomb
High On Fire - Electric Messiah
Trivium - Betrayer
Underoath - On My Teeth
Nominees for "Best Rock Performance" (for new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings) include:
Arctic Monkeys - "Four Out Of Five"
Chris Cornell - "When Bad Does Good"
The Fever 333 - "Made An America"
Greta Van Fleet - "Highway Tune"
Halestorm - "Uncomfortable"
The "Best Rock Song" category includes the following nominees:
Greta Van Fleet - "Black Smoke Rising"
Twenty One Pilots - "Jumpsuit"
Bring Me The Horizon - "Mantra"
St. Vincent - "Masseduction"
Ghost - "Rats"
"Best Rock Album" nominees (for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings):
Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy - Mania
Ghost - Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires
Weezer - Pacific Daydream
Elsewhere, Greta Van Fleet pick up a nomination in the "Best New Artist" category, while Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction (Locked N' Loaded Box) is up for "Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package".
Find the complete nominations list at Grammy.com.