GUNS N’ ROSES’ Greatest Hits Logs 400th Nonconsecutive Week On Billboard 200

On the latest Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 10th), Guns N’ Roses’ Greatest Hits logs its 400th nonconsecutive week on the chart, making it just one of seven albums to spend at least 400 weeks on the list. The others: Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon (927), Johnny Mathis' Johnny’s Greatest Hits (490), the My Fair Lady original cast recording (480), Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend (471), Journey’s Greatest Hits (462) and Metallica’s self-titled album (432).

Guns N’ Roses’ Greatest Hits debuted and peaked at #3 on the chart dated April 10th, 2004 and has sold 5.93 million copies in the US. The album spent 138 consecutive weeks on the list from its debut through the November 25th, 2006-dated chart. It then returned to the tally on December 12th, 2009, and has been a frequent (but not quite constant) sight on the chart.

Read the full report at Billboard.com.

Guns N’ Roses will electrify fans into the fall, recently announcing a series of fifteen additional North American stadium and arena stops on their ongoing worldwide Not In This Lifetime Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the exhilarating global phenomenon is letting fans get closer with a newly added round of arena shows throughout the US and Canada including stops at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Forum and Staples Center over Thanksgiving weekend. In addition to the arena shows, a larger-than-life performance for the people of Little Rock, AK has been added on August 5th at War Memorial Stadium. Tickets for the new stadium and arena dates go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, June 3rd. Exclusive Guns N’ Roses VIP packages available for North American dates at vipnation.com.

Special guests for the colossal stadium shows have also been revealed including ZZ Top on the El Paso, TX and San Antonio, TX dates; Deftones on the St. Louis, MO and Minneapolis, MN dates; Sturgill Simpson on the Denver, CO, Little Rock, AK, and Miami, FL dates; Royal Blood on the Vancouver, BC and George, WA dates; LĪVE on the Winston-Salem, NC and Hershey, PA dates; and Our Lady Peace on the Montreal, QC, Ottawa, ON, Winnipeg, MB, and Edmonton, AB dates.

Newly confirmed North American dates:

August

5 - War Memorial Stadium - Little Rock, AK

October

8 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

11 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

15 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

22 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

26 - Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, OH

29 - Air Canada Centre - Toronto, ON

November

2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

6 - United Center - Chicago, IL

10 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

14 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

17 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

24 - Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

