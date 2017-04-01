GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist RICHARD FORTUS Talks Not In This Lifetime Tour - "We Knew It Had To Be Great, And It's Been Amazing" (Video)

In a new interview with Honky Tonk, found below, Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus - who has been with the band since 2001 - discusses their Not In This Lifetime tour, which features the partial reunion of the original G'N'R line-up including Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

The Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour reached 353,000 fans over eight stadium shows in Australia and New Zealand in February, reports Christie Eliezer of Pollstar Pro.

Five GN'R albums returned to the official Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) charts as a result.

Paul Dainty, president and CEO of tour promoter TEG Dainty, said the tour exceeded expectations of crowd size and show quality. "Guns N' Roses has a huge fan base in Australia, but I would say it's now bigger than ever after this fabulous tour," Dainty remarked. "Every night the band delivered its trademark sound and performance. I can't speak highly enough of their professionalism and passion. We would love to see them back soon."

Remaining Guns N' Roses – Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates:

May

27 - Slane Castle Dublin, Ireland

30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain

June

2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain

7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland

10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy

13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany

16 - London Stadium - London, GB

20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland

22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany

24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium

27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

July

1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finland

4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Stade De France - Paris, FR

10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia

12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands

15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel

27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO

30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

August

2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL

11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC

13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY

19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON

24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB

27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK

30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

September

1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC

3 - The Gorge - George, WA

6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX

8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX