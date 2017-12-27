GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist SLASH Buys $6.25 Million Encino Mansion; Photos

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has a new home in the San Fernando Valley community of Encino, reports Yolanda’s Little Black Book.

"Encino, y’all see, is a generally quiet bedroom community that has become an increasingly popular choice for moneyed and family-oriented celebrities. Our Mr. Slash - birth name Saul Hudson - has splashed the cash on a $6,250,000 new spec-mansion compound with a total of 9,400-square-feet of living space. Not much of a downgrade from his old 11,000-square-foot 90210 mansion, is it?

"The house sits on a .72-acre corner lot in a prime south-of-Ventura Boulevard area of Encino. Naturally, the entire property perimeter is completely walled, gated, and camera-armed for the utmost security and protection. Two driveway gates silently glide open to reveal the wraparound motorcourt and front-facing three car garage.

"Main living areas in the structure - let’s call it a Traditional with a trendy contemporary twist - are set off by brushed white oak flooring. Up front is a high-ceilinged living room with a fireplace, around this or that corner is a cozier family room (also with a fireplace) that features one of those chic walls of glass."

