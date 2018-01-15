GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist SLASH Presented With One Of A Kind Gibson Les Paul Slash Anaconda Burst Guitar; Video
January 15, 2018, 2 hours ago
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash was presented with a one of a kind "Gibson Les Paul Slash Anaconda Burst" guitar during the Gibson Rocks opening of CES 2018 (Consumer Electronics Show) at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out video below:
The resurgent Guns N’ Roses and their massively successful Not In This Lifetime Tour continue to show no signs of slowing down as the band storms into 2018 with 13 stadium shows lined up across Europe, as well as festival headline slots at Download Festival UK, Paris and Madrid, Italy’s Firenze Rocks and Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting.
Starting on June 3rd at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, the Live Nation produced tour will steamroll across Europe including shows scheduled in Denmark, UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Holland, Poland, Norway, Sweden as well as multiple shows in Germany. For the first time in the group’s history the international rock icons will perform in Estonia, at the renowned Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 16th.
Tour dates:
June
3 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
6 - Odense, Denmark - Dyreskuepladsen
9 - Donnington, UK - Download
12 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
15 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks
18 - Paris, France - Download
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
24 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände
26 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Stadium
29 - Madrid, Spain - Download
July
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadio Olympico
4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese
9 - Chorzow, Poland - Stadion Slaski
13 - Moscow, Russia - Otkritie Arena
16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Ground
19 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hovin
21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium