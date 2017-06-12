GUNS N’ ROSES Join Forbes List Of World's Highest-Paid Celebrities

After three decades, six studio albums and seven tours, Guns N’ Roses has made Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list of the world’s top-earning entertainers for the first time. The American band, which landed at #12, earned $84 million in the past 12 months, pre-taxes and management fees. That cash came courtesy of the five-continent Never In This Lifetime Tour, reuniting classic members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan for the first time since 1993.

Guns N’ Roses has placed on other Forbes lists, including Top 40 Highest-Earning Entertainers, which was discontinued in 1999 to make way for the Celebrity 100. Fellow music legend Billy Joel (#82, $35 million) also joins the Celebrity 100 for the first time despite being a member of the Top 40 for several years. Another surprise newcomer is Dolly Parton (#71, $37 million), who enters the list 50 years after releasing her first album.

