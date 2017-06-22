GUNS N' ROSES Joined On Stage BY AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG In Germany; Video

Earlier this evening, June 22nd, Guns N' Roses played Hannover, Germany. AC/DC guitarist Angus Young made a special guest appearance, joining Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, and the rest of the band for a rousing rendition of "Whole Lotta Rosie"; the following video footage has since surfaced:

In 2016, Axl Rose was the lead vocalist for AC/DC on their Rock Or Bust Tour - filling in for Brian Johnson, who could no longer perform due to hearing loss.

Upcoming Guns N’ Roses tour dates:

June

24 - TW Classic - Werchter, Belgium

27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

July

1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finland

4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Stade De France - Paris, France

10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austria

12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands

15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel

27 - The Dome At America's Center - St. Louis, MO

30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

August

2 - Sports Authority Field At Mile High - Denver, CO

5 - War Memorial Stadium - Little Rock, AR

8 - Marlins Park - Miami, FL

11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC

13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY

19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON

24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB

27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK

30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

September

1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC

3 - The Gorge - George, WA

6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX

8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

23 - Rock In Rio Festival - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

26 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paolo, Brazil

29 - Estadio Monumental - Santiago, Chile

October

1 - Estadio La Plata - Buenos Aires, AR

8 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

11 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

15 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

22 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

26 - Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, OH

29 - Air Canada Centre - Toronto, ON

November

2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

6 - United Center - Chicago, IL

10 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

14 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

17 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

24 - Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA