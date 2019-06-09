GUNS N' ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED Releases Official Video For "Forgotten Cases"

Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses, Hookers & Blow) has released an official video for the song "Forgotten Cases" from his debut solo album, Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

"This Don’t Look Like Vegas"

"Mother Theresa"

"Cheers 2 R Oblivion"

"Fragile Water"

"Dirty Bomb"

"Mystery In Exile"

"I Celebrate"

"Understanding"

"Crestfallen"

"Forgotten Cases"

"Reparations"

"Rock 'N Roll Ain’t Easy"