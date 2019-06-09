GUNS N' ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED Releases Official Video For "Forgotten Cases"

June 9, 2019, an hour ago

news guns n' roses dizzy reed hard rock

GUNS N' ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED Releases Official Video For "Forgotten Cases"

Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses, Hookers & Blow) has released an official video for the song "Forgotten Cases" from his debut solo album, Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

"This Don’t Look Like Vegas"
"Mother Theresa"    
"Cheers 2 R Oblivion"    
"Fragile Water"    
"Dirty Bomb"    
"Mystery In Exile"    
"I Celebrate"    
"Understanding"    
"Crestfallen"    
"Forgotten Cases"    
"Reparations"    
"Rock 'N Roll Ain’t Easy"



Featured Audio

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

Latest Reviews