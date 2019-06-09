GUNS N' ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED Releases Official Video For "Forgotten Cases"
Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses, Hookers & Blow) has released an official video for the song "Forgotten Cases" from his debut solo album, Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy. Check it out below.
Tracklist:
"This Don’t Look Like Vegas"
"Mother Theresa"
"Cheers 2 R Oblivion"
"Fragile Water"
"Dirty Bomb"
"Mystery In Exile"
"I Celebrate"
"Understanding"
"Crestfallen"
"Forgotten Cases"
"Reparations"
"Rock 'N Roll Ain’t Easy"