GUNS N' ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED Releases "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy" Music Video

Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses, Hookers & Blow) has released a video for the title track of his debut solo album, Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy.

Says Dizzy: "Yo! Check out my new video for the song 'Rock 'N Roll Ain’t Easy', the latest single and title track from my first record. The video features Hookers & Blow, was directed by my pal Scotty Slam (and Billy Baker) and was fun and relatively easy to make, almost counteracting the title of the song - but not really. Enjoy!"