GUNS N’ ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED Streaming "Mother Theresa" Track From Debut Solo Album

"Mother Theresa", a track from Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed's debut solo album Rock ‘N Roll Ain’t Easy, is available for streaming now via Spotify, and Apple Music.

"The news many of you have been waiting for... as of June 1st, my album will be available on CD & purple vinyl all over (US, Europe, UK, etc)," Dizzy recently revealed.

Rock ‘N Roll Ain’t Easy was initially issued only in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan in February 2018. The cover art and tracklisting can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"This Don’t Look Like Vegas"

"Mother Theresa"

"Cheers To R Oblivion"

"Fragile Water"

"Dirty Bomb"

"Mystery In Exile"

"I Celebrate"

"Understanding"

"Crestfallen"

"Forgotten Cases"

"Reparations"

"Rock ‘N Roll Ain’t Easy"

Fan-filmed video of Dizzy performing "Rock ‘N Roll Ain’t Easy" live at Frankies Pizza By The Slice in Sydney, Australia on February 18th 2018 has surfaced on YouTube.