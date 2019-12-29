GUNS N' ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED Talks Debut Solo Album - "We Actually Started That Record 12 Years Before It Came Out"

The Paltrocast podcast host Darren Paltrowitz recently caught up with Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed. He talks about his long time membership in G'N'R and his other projects including Hookers N' Blow, and his solo career.

Dizzy Reed: "We actually started that (solo) record 12 years before it came out for a variety of reasons. Lots of little issues and logistic elements like finding someone to mix it and finding a label for it. I kinda gave up on it a few times, but my wife and some of my friends who played on it talked me into pursuing it. When we finally did get a home with Golden Robot Records.... I had no expectations for it. I was just happy it was out. Everything's been pretty good since then."

Reed released an official video for the song "Forgotten Cases" from his debut solo album, Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy, earlier this year. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

"This Don’t Look Like Vegas"

"Mother Theresa"

"Cheers 2 R Oblivion"

"Fragile Water"

"Dirty Bomb"

"Mystery In Exile"

"I Celebrate"

"Understanding"

"Crestfallen"

"Forgotten Cases"

"Reparations"

"Rock 'N Roll Ain’t Easy"