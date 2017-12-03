GUNS N’ ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED To Release Debut Solo Album In February

Guns N’ Roses keyboardist, Dizzy Reed, has dropped the lead single, "This Don’t Look Like Vegas", from his upcoming 2018 debut solo album, Rock ‘N Roll Ain’t Easy, out on digital, CD and purple vinyl through Golden Robot Records on February 16th.

Written by Dizzy Reed, Ricky Warwick (Thin Lizzy, The Almighty, Black Star Riders) and Del James, "This Don’t Look Like Vegas", features Warwick and Mayuko Okai on guitar, with fellow Gunner, Richard Fortus (Psychelic Furs, Thin Lizzy, The Dead Daisies), bringing the guitar solo. Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.) is on drums, with Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.) on bass, Reed handles lead vocals, piano, shaker and tambourine, with backing vocals from Nadja Reed, Chela Johnson and Del James.

Rock ‘N Roll Ain’t Easy is 12 tracks of rock (or 13, if you download the digital version, which comes with a bonus track) with Reed uniting with fellow members of Guns N’ Roses, along with some other greats, including players from W.A.S.P., Quiet Riot, Psychedelic Furs, Thin Lizzy, No Doubt, The Replacements, Queens Of The Stone Age, and more.

Pre-order Rock ‘N Roll Ain’t Easy​ via this link.

Tracklisting:

"This Don’t Look Like Vegas"

"Mother Theresa"

"Cheers To R Oblivion"

"Fragile Water"

"Dirty Bomb"

"Mystery In Exile"

"I Celebrate"

"Understanding"

"Crestfallen"

"Forgotten Cases"

"Reparations"

"Rock ‘N’ Roll Ain’t Easy"