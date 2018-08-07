GUNS N' ROSES - Learn To Play Use Your Illusion II Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer Streaming

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums - Guns N' Roses: Use Your Illusion II is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

Released on September 17th, 1991, Use Your Illusion II is the fourth studio album by Guns N’ Roses. With worldwide sales around 20 million copies, Use Your Illusion II represented a turning point in the sound of Guns N’ Roses, with the band incorporating elements of blues, classical music, heavy metal, punk rock, and classic rock and roll into their established aggressive style.

In this course, LickLibrary veteran, Danny Gill takes you through the many highlights of each song from the rock giants one phrase at a time, including Slash’s legendary guitar riffs and solos from the tracks “You Could Be Mine”, “Estranged”, “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” and many more.

Learn to play the following:

Disc 1:

"Civil War"

"14 Years"

"Yesterdays"

"Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door"

"Get In The Ring"

"Shotgun Blues"

"Breakdown"

Disc 2:

"Pretty Tied Up (The Perils Of Rock N’ Roll Decadence)"

"Locomotive (Complicity)"

"So Fine"

"Estranged"

"You Could Be Mine"

"Don’t Cry"