GUNS N' ROSES, MEGADETH Producer MIKE CLINK Joins Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp

Have you ever wondered what it was like during the recording of Appetite For Destruction by Guns N Roses, or Rust In Peace by Megadeth? The upcoming Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Hollywood, California - running September 14th to 17th - featuring Judas Priest and special guest Sebastian Bach from Skid Row welcomes multi- platinum selling, world renowned producer Mike Clink, who will spend the day recording your band in a professional recording studio.

Mike began his career as an engineer at Record Plant Studios, recording such bands as Whitesnake,Triumph, Guns N' Roses,Megadeth, UFO, Jefferson Starship, Heart, Eddie Money and many others.

Known for working with legendary bands such as Aerosmith, Motley Crue and Metallica, Clink also specializes in developing new talent, including Grammy nominated artist Sarah Kelly. Traveling the world to record the biggest media events, Mike’s credits include ABC’s Millennium Broadcast from Osaka, Japan, the Super Bowl XXXV Halftime Show, Super Bowl XXXVII pre-game show, and the 2002 FIFA World Cup Soccer Championship.

Mike frequently speaks on panels for The Recording Academy (NARAS), the Audio Engineering Society (AES), and forums that focus on digital rights and new media technology. Mike is a Trustee of the Los Angeles Chapter and a member the National Steering Committee of the Producers and Engineers Wing at NARAS.

Register for the recording package and you spend the day with this iconic producer and receive a copy of your song you can play for your family and friends, plus you will join Rob Halford, Richie Faulkner, Ian Hill and Scott Travis along with Sebastian Bach plus 15 incredible touring rock star counselors including bass players, guitar players, vocalists and drummers as you live the ultimate heavy metal dream!

You will spend your days interacting with Judas Priest and Sebastian Bach! You will jam with Judas Priest and Sebastian Bach at the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp facility, plus the members of Judas Priest will perform live on stage with each band at the infamous nightclub, The Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, CA on Sunday September 17, 2017.

Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp is a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts. Participants are placed in bands with like-minded people and skill level to make for an off-the-charts experience. Call 888-762-2263 extension 7 for all the details, there is a package for everyone!