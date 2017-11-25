GUNS N' ROSES Members DIZZY REED And FRANK FERRER Teaming Up With QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI And Bass Virtuoso TSUZUMI OKAI For One-Off Show In Uncasville, CT

Dizzy Reed from Guns N' Roses will be appearing at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT, along with current GN'R Drummer Frank Ferrer, Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi and Los Angeles bass virtuoso Tsuzumi Okai on December 8th for a one-off performance.

"We are all really excited for this show" says Alex Grossi, "This line-up just kind of came together, and the Wolf's Den at Mohegan Sun is a very cool venue - It's always fun to mix things up, and we are certainly going to be doing it that night".

For more info on the December 8th performance go to MoheganSun.com.

During their November 18th show in Sacramento, CA, Guns N' Roses dedicated two staples of their live set - Bob Dylan's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" and and AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie" - to AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young, who passed away on the weekend. at the age of 64. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Malcolm Young died peacefully on Saturday, November 18th at age 64 with his family by his bedside. Following is a statement released by the band.:

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary, he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

Young struggled with the onset of dementia for a period of time prior to being admitted to full-time nursing care in Sydney, Australia beginning in 2014.

Angus Young issued the following:

"As his brother, it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever."