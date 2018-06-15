GUNS N' ROSES Members Join FOO FIGHTERS On Stage At Italy's Firenze Rocks Festival, Perform "It's So Easy" (Video)

On June 14th, attendees at Italy's Firenze Rocks Festival were treated to a surprise performance when original Guns N' Roses members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan joined the Foo Fighters on stage for a rousing rendition of the G'N'R classic "It's So Easy". Check out the video footage below.

Guns N' Roses are due to play at Firenze Rocks tonight (June 15th).

Guns N’ Roses is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the European run of their Not In This Lifetime Tour. The video shows at breakneck speed how Axl, Slash, Duff, and the rest of the crew prepare before hitting the stage at performances including Download Festival in the UK.

The band is currently on the road playing 27 dates through the end of the year, and will close 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 29th. To view the band's complete tour schedule, click here.

A look into the #GnFnR #NotInThisLifetime Tour in Europe... pic.twitter.com/sZuzolIwNy



— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) June 13, 2018



