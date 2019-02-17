GUNS N’ ROSES, METALLICA Dominate Billboard’s Boxscore List

February 17, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal metallica guns n' roses

GUNS N’ ROSES, METALLICA Dominate Billboard’s Boxscore List

Don't fear, rock n' roll ain't dead! Billboard have listed their Top 50 Current Boxscore list dominated by Guns Roses and Metallica. Check out the multi-million dollar stats below:

#3 
Artist: Guns N' Roses
Venue: Hong Kong, China - AsiaWorld-Arena
Date: November 20-21, 2018
Gross Sales: $4,068,475
Attendance/Capacity: 22,233 / 22,233
Ticket Prices: $317.69, $87.85

#6 
Artist: Guns N' Roses
Venue: Taipei, Taiwan - Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium
Date: November 17, 2018
Gross Sales: $2,923,439
Attendance/Capacity: 20,360 / 20,360
Ticket Prices: $220.32, $25.92

#9
I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell     
Venue: Inglewood, CA - The Forum     
Date: January16, 2019     
$2,602,894     
Attendance/Capacity: 13,179 / 13,179     
Ticket Prices: $356.50, $226.50, $176.50, $99.50, $75.50     

#10
Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer
Venue: Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
Date: February 1, 2019
Gross Sales: $2,463,702
Attendance/Capacity: 18,515 / 18,515
Ticket Prices: $145, $75

#12
Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer
Venue: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Date: January 28, 2019
Gross Sales: $2,409,015
Attendance/Capacity: 19,361 / 19,361
Ticket Prices: $135, $65

#13
Artist: Guns N' Roses
Venue: Manila, Philippines - Philippine Arena
Date: November 11, 2018
Gross Sales: $2,235,518
Attendance/Capacity: 24,638 / 30,220
Ticket Prices: $295.26, $15.91

#15
Artist: Guns N' Roses
Venue: Honolulu, HI - Aloha Stadium
Date: December 8, 2018
Gross Sales: $2,113,556
Attendance/Capacity: 22,485 / 23,000
Ticket Prices: $250, $60

#16
Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer
Venue: Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena
Date: January 30, 2019
Gross Sales: $2,060,625
Attendance/Capacity: 17,070 / 17,070
Ticket Prices: $135, $65

#22
Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer
Venue: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BBJC
Date: January 22, 2019
Gross Sales: $1,713,460
Attendance/Capacity: 17,462 / 18,003
Ticket Prices: $135, $39.50

#23
Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer
Venue: Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
Date: January 20, 2019
Gross Sales: $1,679,923
Attendance/Capacity: 17,432 / 17,859
Ticket Prices: $135, $42.50

#31
Ozzfest     
Venue: Inglewood, CA. - The Forum          
Date: Dec. 31, 2018     
Gross Sales: $1,219,740     
Attendance/Capacity: 12,465 / 12,465     
Ticket Prices: $179.50, $129.50, $99.50, $69.50, $49.50



Featured Audio

LAST IN LINE – “Landslide” (Frontiers)

LAST IN LINE – “Landslide” (Frontiers)

Featured Video

PHEAR Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT Premieres “Masquerade” Lyric Video

PHEAR Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT Premieres “Masquerade” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews