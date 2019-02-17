GUNS N’ ROSES, METALLICA Dominate Billboard’s Boxscore List

Don't fear, rock n' roll ain't dead! Billboard have listed their Top 50 Current Boxscore list dominated by Guns Roses and Metallica. Check out the multi-million dollar stats below:

#3

Artist: Guns N' Roses

Venue: Hong Kong, China - AsiaWorld-Arena

Date: November 20-21, 2018

Gross Sales: $4,068,475

Attendance/Capacity: 22,233 / 22,233

Ticket Prices: $317.69, $87.85

#6

Artist: Guns N' Roses

Venue: Taipei, Taiwan - Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium

Date: November 17, 2018

Gross Sales: $2,923,439

Attendance/Capacity: 20,360 / 20,360

Ticket Prices: $220.32, $25.92

#9

I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell

Venue: Inglewood, CA - The Forum

Date: January16, 2019

$2,602,894

Attendance/Capacity: 13,179 / 13,179

Ticket Prices: $356.50, $226.50, $176.50, $99.50, $75.50

#10

Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer

Venue: Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

Date: February 1, 2019

Gross Sales: $2,463,702

Attendance/Capacity: 18,515 / 18,515

Ticket Prices: $145, $75

#12

Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer

Venue: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Date: January 28, 2019

Gross Sales: $2,409,015

Attendance/Capacity: 19,361 / 19,361

Ticket Prices: $135, $65

#13

Artist: Guns N' Roses

Venue: Manila, Philippines - Philippine Arena

Date: November 11, 2018

Gross Sales: $2,235,518

Attendance/Capacity: 24,638 / 30,220

Ticket Prices: $295.26, $15.91

#15

Artist: Guns N' Roses

Venue: Honolulu, HI - Aloha Stadium

Date: December 8, 2018

Gross Sales: $2,113,556

Attendance/Capacity: 22,485 / 23,000

Ticket Prices: $250, $60

#16

Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer

Venue: Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

Date: January 30, 2019

Gross Sales: $2,060,625

Attendance/Capacity: 17,070 / 17,070

Ticket Prices: $135, $65

#22

Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer

Venue: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BBJC

Date: January 22, 2019

Gross Sales: $1,713,460

Attendance/Capacity: 17,462 / 18,003

Ticket Prices: $135, $39.50

#23

Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer

Venue: Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

Date: January 20, 2019

Gross Sales: $1,679,923

Attendance/Capacity: 17,432 / 17,859

Ticket Prices: $135, $42.50

#31

Ozzfest

Venue: Inglewood, CA. - The Forum

Date: Dec. 31, 2018

Gross Sales: $1,219,740

Attendance/Capacity: 12,465 / 12,465

Ticket Prices: $179.50, $129.50, $99.50, $69.50, $49.50