GUNS N’ ROSES, METALLICA Dominate Billboard’s Boxscore List
February 17, 2019, an hour ago
Don't fear, rock n' roll ain't dead! Billboard have listed their Top 50 Current Boxscore list dominated by Guns Roses and Metallica. Check out the multi-million dollar stats below:
#3
Artist: Guns N' Roses
Venue: Hong Kong, China - AsiaWorld-Arena
Date: November 20-21, 2018
Gross Sales: $4,068,475
Attendance/Capacity: 22,233 / 22,233
Ticket Prices: $317.69, $87.85
#6
Artist: Guns N' Roses
Venue: Taipei, Taiwan - Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium
Date: November 17, 2018
Gross Sales: $2,923,439
Attendance/Capacity: 20,360 / 20,360
Ticket Prices: $220.32, $25.92
#9
I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell
Venue: Inglewood, CA - The Forum
Date: January16, 2019
$2,602,894
Attendance/Capacity: 13,179 / 13,179
Ticket Prices: $356.50, $226.50, $176.50, $99.50, $75.50
#10
Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer
Venue: Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
Date: February 1, 2019
Gross Sales: $2,463,702
Attendance/Capacity: 18,515 / 18,515
Ticket Prices: $145, $75
#12
Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer
Venue: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Date: January 28, 2019
Gross Sales: $2,409,015
Attendance/Capacity: 19,361 / 19,361
Ticket Prices: $135, $65
#13
Artist: Guns N' Roses
Venue: Manila, Philippines - Philippine Arena
Date: November 11, 2018
Gross Sales: $2,235,518
Attendance/Capacity: 24,638 / 30,220
Ticket Prices: $295.26, $15.91
#15
Artist: Guns N' Roses
Venue: Honolulu, HI - Aloha Stadium
Date: December 8, 2018
Gross Sales: $2,113,556
Attendance/Capacity: 22,485 / 23,000
Ticket Prices: $250, $60
#16
Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer
Venue: Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena
Date: January 30, 2019
Gross Sales: $2,060,625
Attendance/Capacity: 17,070 / 17,070
Ticket Prices: $135, $65
#22
Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer
Venue: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BBJC
Date: January 22, 2019
Gross Sales: $1,713,460
Attendance/Capacity: 17,462 / 18,003
Ticket Prices: $135, $39.50
#23
Artist: Metallica, Jim Breuer
Venue: Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
Date: January 20, 2019
Gross Sales: $1,679,923
Attendance/Capacity: 17,432 / 17,859
Ticket Prices: $135, $42.50
#31
Ozzfest
Venue: Inglewood, CA. - The Forum
Date: Dec. 31, 2018
Gross Sales: $1,219,740
Attendance/Capacity: 12,465 / 12,465
Ticket Prices: $179.50, $129.50, $99.50, $69.50, $49.50