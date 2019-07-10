GUNS N' ROSES, METALLICA Make Forbes' List Of The World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers 2019

Forbes have released their list of The World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers 2019, with BraveWords favourites Metallica and Guns N' Roses both ranking.

Says Forbes: "The price of admission to our list has never been higher: $37.5 million, up 7% from a year ago, as the world’s 100 highest-paid superstars clocked $6.3 billion in pretax earnings over the past 12 months."

Metallica land at #30 on the list with $68.5 M, while Guns N' Roses are ranked at #71 with $44 M.

Metallica:

- The legendary heavy metal group has grossed more than $250 million on its WorldWired Tour, launched in 2016.

- The tour supports the band's Grammy-nominated album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, which debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 in December.

- The band's current lineup includes founding members Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield, along with mainstays Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett.

Guns N' Roses:

- The band played 29 shows from its lucrative Not in This Lifetime...Tour in our scoring period, grossing more than $4 million per stop.

- This tour marked the reunion of band members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, who hadn't performed together in a quarter-century.

- Despite a decline in earnings from last year, the band still stayed in eight-figure territory without any major endorsements.

Classic rock artists on this years list include The Eagles (#8, $100 M), Elton John (#19, 84 M), Billy Joel (#53, $52 M), Fleetwood Mac (#59, $49 M), Paul McCartney (#62, $48 M), and Rolling Stones (#83, $41 M).

Find the full list here.