GUNS N’ ROSES, METALLICA Nominated For 2017 Billboard Music Awards
April 10, 2017, an hour ago
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards nominations have been announced and Guns N’ Roses and Metallica have been selected in the following categories:
Top Duo/Group:
Guns N’ Roses
Top Touring Artist:
Guns N’ Roses
Top Rock Artist:
Metallica
Top Rock Tour:
Guns N’ Roses
Top Rock Album:
Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct
Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. These measurements are tracked year-round by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the reporting period of March 18, 2016 through March 16, 2017.
The Billboard Music Awards will air on May 21 at 8PM on ABC.
See the full list of nominations here.