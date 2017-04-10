GUNS N’ ROSES, METALLICA Nominated For 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards nominations have been announced and Guns N’ Roses and Metallica have been selected in the following categories:

Top Duo/Group:

Guns N’ Roses

Top Touring Artist:

Guns N’ Roses

Top Rock Artist:

Metallica

Top Rock Tour:

Guns N’ Roses

Top Rock Album:

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct





Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. These measurements are tracked year-round by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the reporting period of March 18, 2016 through March 16, 2017.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on May 21 at 8PM on ABC.

See the full list of nominations here.