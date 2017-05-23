GUNS N’ ROSES - New Security Details Released For Concert At Ireland’s Slane Castle In Wake Of Manchester Terror Attack

More than 400 Garda (police) and 1,200 security team members will be on patrol at Guns N’ Roses’ sold-out Irish gig this weekend, reports The Irish Sun. The band will perform at Slane Castle on Saturday (May 27th), more than 25 years since their first gig there.

The Garda announcement comes amid increased tension around security at concerts after 22 people were killed and 59 were injured in the brutal attack on Manchester Arena last night following an Ariana Grande concert.

A garda spokesman said: “An Garda Siochana and MCD update regarding Slane Castle concert on Saturday.

“An Garda Siochana will have over 400 members on duty, including specialist units, who will be supported by an additional 1,200 security/stewards provided by licensed security companies together with a full complement of doctors and medical teams, including an on-site hospital along with five first aid posts.

“The Event Control Management Team overseeing this event have over 25 years experience within their fields of expertise.

“Please co-operate fully with gardai and stewards and follow any loudspeaker announcements as this will help ensure the safety and enjoyment for all concerned.”

Read more at thesun.ie.

Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates:

May

27 - Slane Castle - Dublin, Ireland

30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain

June

2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain

7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland

10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy

13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany

16 - London Stadium - London, UK

20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland

22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany

24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium

27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

July

1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finland

4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Stade De France - Paris, France

10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia

12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands

15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel

27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO

30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

August

2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL

11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC

13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY

19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON

24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB

27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK

30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

September

1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC

3 - The Gorge - George, WA

6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX

8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

October

1 - Estadio La Plata - Buenos Aires, Argentina (with The Who)