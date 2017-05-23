GUNS N’ ROSES - New Security Details Released For Concert At Ireland’s Slane Castle In Wake Of Manchester Terror Attack
May 23, 2017, an hour ago
More than 400 Garda (police) and 1,200 security team members will be on patrol at Guns N’ Roses’ sold-out Irish gig this weekend, reports The Irish Sun. The band will perform at Slane Castle on Saturday (May 27th), more than 25 years since their first gig there.
The Garda announcement comes amid increased tension around security at concerts after 22 people were killed and 59 were injured in the brutal attack on Manchester Arena last night following an Ariana Grande concert.
A garda spokesman said: “An Garda Siochana and MCD update regarding Slane Castle concert on Saturday.
“An Garda Siochana will have over 400 members on duty, including specialist units, who will be supported by an additional 1,200 security/stewards provided by licensed security companies together with a full complement of doctors and medical teams, including an on-site hospital along with five first aid posts.
“The Event Control Management Team overseeing this event have over 25 years experience within their fields of expertise.
“Please co-operate fully with gardai and stewards and follow any loudspeaker announcements as this will help ensure the safety and enjoyment for all concerned.”
Read more at thesun.ie.
Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates:
May
27 - Slane Castle - Dublin, Ireland
30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain
June
2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal
4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain
7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland
10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy
13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany
16 - London Stadium - London, UK
20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland
22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany
24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium
27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark
29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
July
1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finland
4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic
7 - Stade De France - Paris, France
10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia
12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands
15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel
27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO
30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
August
2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO
8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL
11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC
13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY
19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC
21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON
24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB
27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK
30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
September
1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC
3 - The Gorge - George, WA
6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX
8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX
October
1 - Estadio La Plata - Buenos Aires, Argentina (with The Who)