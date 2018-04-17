GUNS N' ROSES Nominated In Two Categories For Billboard Music Awards 2018

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have been revealed, and Guns N' Roses have been nominated in the "Top Touring Artist" and "Top Rock Tour" categories.

In the Top Touring Artist category, GN'R to up against Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and U2. In the Top Rock Tour category, they're competing against Coldplay and U2. A full list of nominees can be found here.

Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. These measurements are tracked year-round by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the reporting period of April 8, 2017 through March 31, 2018.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards ceremony airs May 20th on NBC.