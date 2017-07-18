GUNS N’ ROSES – Not In This Lifetime Is Top Selling 2017 Tour So Far; Appetite For Destruction 30th Anniversary Ads Appear In New York City

Pollstar is reporting that Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour is the most highests-grossing global tour of 2017 so far, according to the site’s mid-year report. The tour has generated $151.5 million and is the only group to sell more than one million tickets so far this year, says Pollstar president Gary Bongiovanni. With an average ticket price of $108.98, the band’s two shows at London Stadium on June 16th and June 17th generated the largest individual box office gross anywhere on the planet, raking in $17.3 million.

On tour in North America, U2 had a better average gross of $7.38 million on 19 shows, compared to GN'R's $5.61 million on 30 shows.

In other news, it appears the group is teasing a celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Appetite For Destruction. Ads have been placed around New York City with the album artwork with the hashtag $APPETITE30TH. The album’s will officially turn 30 on July 21st and they will perform an intimate show one day earlier at New York City’s famed Apollo Theater.





On July 12th, Guns N' Roses performed at Goffertpark in Nijmegen, Netherlands as part of their Not In This Lifetime tour. One again, they were joined by AC/DC guitar icon Angus Young for covers of his band's "Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff", which has happened previously in Hannover, Germany and Sydney, Australia. Fan-filmed video of the performances are available below.

Guns N' Roses landed in Israel ahead of their concert in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, and were forced to cancel a visit to Jerusalem following a terror attack in the city, reports Ynet.

Frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan were supposed to land at Ben-Gurion Airport last night and wanted to tour Jerusalem the next day, but eventually arrived in Israel early in the morning and their tour of the city was postponed.

Upcoming Guns N' Roses tour dates:

