GUNS N’ ROSES - Not In This Lifetime North American Summer Tour Recap Video Posted

This month and next, Guns N' Roses bring their Not In This Lifetime Tour back to North America. The band have released this recap video for their summer 2017 trek:

Now Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff are playing arenas as opposed to the initial setting of stadiums and ballparks - thereby allowing fans to get "closer than ever" this fall. Check out a promo clip and a list of upcoming dates below.

October

23 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

30 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

November

2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena

3 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center

10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

28 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum