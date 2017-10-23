GUNS N’ ROSES - Not In This Lifetime North American Summer Tour Recap Video Posted
October 23, 2017, 26 minutes ago
This month and next, Guns N' Roses bring their Not In This Lifetime Tour back to North America. The band have released this recap video for their summer 2017 trek:
Now Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff are playing arenas as opposed to the initial setting of stadiums and ballparks - thereby allowing fans to get "closer than ever" this fall. Check out a promo clip and a list of upcoming dates below.
October
23 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
30 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
November
2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena
3 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
6 - Chicago, IL - United Center
7 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center
10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
28 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum