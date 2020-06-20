GUNS N' ROSES - Not In This Lifetime Selects: Download Festival 2018 (Video)

The pro-shot clip below, which is part of the new Guns N' Roses series Not In This Lifetime Selects, features five songs performed at Download Festival 2018 on June 9th in Derby, UK

Songs featured are as follows:

"Slither" (Velvet Revolver)

"Rocket Queen"

"You Could Be Mine"

"Attitude" (Misfits)

"Sweet Child O' Mine"

Guns N’ Roses has released a new limited edition Crew Nation tee with all net proceeds benefiting Crew Nation. Check it out below:

The Guns N' Roses Crew Nation t-shirt started shipping on June 18th. 100% of the net proceeds generated from the purchase of this t-shirt shall be donated to the Crew Nation Global Relief Fund for live music crews. Order yours now at this location.

The Crew Nation Fund was launched in April to help support touring and venue crews through this temporary intermission while COVID-19 puts concerts on pause. Live Nation has committed $10 million to Crew Nation, contributing an initial $5 million to the fund and then matching the next $5 million in donations, dollar for dollar. Artists from around the world have already supported this initiative with donations and activations from performers including Metallica, Aerosmith, KISS and more. If you want to help support crews, click here to donate or buy exclusive merch now.