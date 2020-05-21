GUNS N' ROSES - Not In This Lifetime Selects: Salt Lake City, Utah

Guns N' Roses has launched a new online video series, Not In This Lifetime Selects, bringing fans moments from the tour.

The first episode, which can be seen below, was filmed on October 29, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah when GN'R brought their Not In This Lifetime Tour to the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Enjoy performances of "It's So Easy", "Chinese Democracy", and an extended version of "Double Talkin' Jive".

Guns N’ Roses’ 2020 North American tour has been postponed and is being rescheduled. The tour was set to begin July 4 in Milwaukee, WI and finish August 26 at Missoula, MT.

A message from the band reads: “The North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly.”

“If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit livenation.com/refund for your options.”

“Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”

Postponed dates:

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – AmFam Amp

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

August

2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium

15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium