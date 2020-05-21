GUNS N' ROSES - Not In This Lifetime Selects: Salt Lake City, Utah
May 21, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Guns N' Roses has launched a new online video series, Not In This Lifetime Selects, bringing fans moments from the tour.
The first episode, which can be seen below, was filmed on October 29, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah when GN'R brought their Not In This Lifetime Tour to the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Enjoy performances of "It's So Easy", "Chinese Democracy", and an extended version of "Double Talkin' Jive".
Guns N’ Roses’ 2020 North American tour has been postponed and is being rescheduled. The tour was set to begin July 4 in Milwaukee, WI and finish August 26 at Missoula, MT.
A message from the band reads: “The North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly.”
“If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit livenation.com/refund for your options.”
“Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”
Postponed dates:
July
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – AmFam Amp
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
August
2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium
15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium