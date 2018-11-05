GUNS N' ROSES' Not In This Lifetime Tour Rocks Over 5 Million Fans To Date; Over 750,000 In Europe 2018

Sending Guns N’ Roses fans into a frenzy since the Not In This Lifetime Tour kickoff in 2016, the band has performed an astounding 140+ shows for over 5 million fans to date in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. This year alone the band has played at 13 stadiums as part of their epic run along with five summer festival headlining slots across Europe. The European dates in 2018 have thrilled over 750,000 fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the outing featuring one of the most legendary bands has become one of the highest grossing and most successful tour of all time.

Guns N’ Roses continues to take the world by storm as they continue another round of highly anticipated Not In This Lifetime Tour dates this week. On Saturday, November 3rd, the band performed at the Mother of all Festivals in Monterrey, Mexico and are continuing their trek with stops in Jakarta, Manila, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, and more throughout the month of November.

The Southern California band will also rock the paradise city of Honolulu on their only US date of 2018 - and their first show ever to take place in the state of Hawaii. One of the most ambitious tours in rock & roll history will play for thousands of fans at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, December 8th. This is an unprecedented event for fans all across the Hawaiian islands, the west coast of the US, and the world. Tickets are currently on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster.com and at the Aloha Stadium box office.

Following the group’s 1985 formation, Guns N’ Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite For Destruction - the best-selling US debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of theBillboard Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N’ Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008’s RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe. Guns N’ Roses’ are Axel Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Upcoming tour dates:

November

8 - Jakarta, Indonesia - GBK Stadium

11 - Manila, Philippines - Philippine Arena

14 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon

17 - Taipei, Taiwan - Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium

20 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong - Asia World Expo Arena

21 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong - Asia World Expo Arena

25 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Du Arena

29 - Johannesburg, South Africa - FNB Stadium

December

8 - Honolulu, Hawaii - Aloha Stadium