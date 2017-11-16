GUNS N' ROSES' Not In This Lifetime Tour Wins Top Tour / Top Draw Category At Billboard Touring Awards
November 16, 2017, 2 hours ago
Guns N' Roses were among the winners at this year's Billboard Touring Awards, which were presented on Wednesday night (November 15th) in Beverly Hills, California.
Guns N' Roses' Not In This Lifetime Tour was the winner in the Top Tour/Top Draw category, besting U2 and Coldplay. The band were runners-up in the Top Boxscore category, losing to U2.
For a full list of categories and winners, head to Billboard.com.
The resurgent Guns N’ Roses and their massively successful Not In This Lifetime Tour continue to show no signs of slowing down as the band storms into 2018 with 13 stadium shows lined up across Europe, as well as festival headline slots at Download Festival UK, Paris and Madrid, Italy’s Firenze Rocks and Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting.
Starting on June 3rd at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, the Live Nation produced tour will steamroll across Europe including shows scheduled in Denmark, UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Holland, Poland, Norway, Sweden as well as multiple shows in Germany. For the first time in the group’s history the international rock icons will perform in Estonia, at the renowned Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 16th.
Tour dates:
June
3 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
6 - Odense, Denmark - Dyreskuepladsen
9 - Donnington, UK - Download
12 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
15 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks
18 - Paris, France - Download
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
24 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände
26 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Stadium
29 - Madrid, Spain - Download
July
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadio Olympico
4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese
9 - Chorzow, Poland - Stadion Slaski
13 - Moscow, Russia - Otkritie Arena
16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Ground
19 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hovin
21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium