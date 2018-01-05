GUNS N' ROSES' Not In This Lifetime Trek Now Ranked Fourth-Highest Grossing Tour Of All Time

Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime… Tour topped the $475 million mark in gross sales with the wrap of the band’s 2017 touring schedule on November 29th, reports Billboard.

The tour has played to more than 4.3 million fans worldwide at 123 headlining performances on five continents - and that does not include the crowds at various festival appearances during the first two years of the run.

The ongoing tour now ranks as the fourth-highest grossing tour of all time, based on Billboard’s Boxscore archives, surpassing Roger Waters’ The Wall Live tour that earned $459 million from 2010 through 2013. U2 heads up the all-time list with $736 million from its 360° stadium tour (2009-2011) followed by The Rolling Stones’ A Bigger Bang at $558 million (2005-2007). Coldplay is third with its recently completed A Head Full Of Dreams trek that grossed $523 million (2016-2017).

Read more at Billboard.com.

The resurgent Guns N’ Roses and their massively successful Not In This Lifetime Tour continue to show no signs of slowing down as the band storms into 2018 with 13 stadium shows lined up across Europe, as well as festival headline slots at Download Festival UK, Paris and Madrid, Italy’s Firenze Rocks and Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting.

Starting on June 3rd at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, the Live Nation produced tour will steamroll across Europe including shows scheduled in Denmark, UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Holland, Poland, Norway, Sweden as well as multiple shows in Germany. For the first time in the group’s history the international rock icons will perform in Estonia, at the renowned Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 16th.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

6 - Odense, Denmark - Dyreskuepladsen

9 - Donnington, UK - Download

12 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

15 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks

18 - Paris, France - Download

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

24 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände

26 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Stadium

29 - Madrid, Spain - Download

July

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadio Olympico

4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese

9 - Chorzow, Poland - Stadion Slaski

13 - Moscow, Russia - Otkritie Arena

16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Ground

19 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hovin

21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium