GUNS N’ ROSES - Not In This Lifetime Valentine’s Rose Bouquet Now Available; Limited Deal Includes Concert Tickets

February 8, 2017, an hour ago

A Guns N’ Roses Valentine’s Day bouquet is now available to order from 1-800-Flowers.com.

Purchase a Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime bouquet for the special fan in your life this Valentine’s Day, and as a special added gift with purchase receive a pair of tickets to see Guns N’ Roses on their Not In This Lifetime US and Canada tour this summer in a city near you!

Quantities for the special added gift of a pair of tickets is limited. Complete details at this location.



Guns N' Roses’ live itinerary can be found here.

