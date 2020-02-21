GUNS N' ROSES - Orchestral Cover Of "Sweet Child O' Mine" Featured In Video Trailer For Westworld Season 3
February 21, 2020, 18 minutes ago
An orchestral cover of Guns N' Roses' classic hit, "Sweet Child O' Mine", by composer Ramin Djawadi, is featured in the trailer for the upcoming third season of HBO science fiction series, Westworld. Season 3 premiers Sunday, March 15 at 9 PM/8 PM, Central. Watch the trailer below:
Guns N’ Roses recently announced that The Smashing Pumpkins will join a select number of dates on their recently announced 2020 worldwide stadium tour. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will feature The Smashing Pumpkins at stops in major cities across North America - Philadelphia, PA; Detroit, MI; Toronto, ON; Washington, DC; East Rutherford, NJ; and Boston, MA.
Guns N’ Roses will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this March in Mexico City. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and so many more. GN'R will be the first ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and will hit MetLife Stadium on the opposite coast, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.
The iconic rock heroes will show off their vast catalogue of hits on the road including “Welcome To The Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and “November Rain.”
In 2016 Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan shocked and thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic Not In This Lifetime Tour. The band brought endless energy to over 150 shows, playing for more than 5.5 million fans worldwide. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime Tour was crowned the third highest grossing outing of all time.
Tour dates:
March
14 - Mexico City, MX - Vive Latino Festival
18 - San Jose, CR - Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
21 - Quito, EC - Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
24 - Lima, PE - Estadio Universidad San Marcos
27 - Santiago, CL - Lollapalooza
29 - Buenos Aires, AG - Lollapalooza
April
3 - Sao Paolo, BR - Lollapalooza
5 - Bogota, CO - Estereo Picnic
8 - Guatemala City, GT - Estadio Cementos Progreso
11 - Punta Cana, DR - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
May
20 - Lisbon, PT - Passeio Martimo De Alges
23 - Seville, ES - Estadio Benito Villamarin
26 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
29 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 - London, GB - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June
2 - Hamburg, GE - Volksparkstadion
6 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival
9 - Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium
12 - Firenze, IT - Firenze Rocks
14 - Berne, CH - Stade de Suisse
17 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
19 - Prague, CZ - Letnany Airport
21 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop
25 - Glasgow, GB - Glasgow Green
27 - Dublin, IE - Marlay Park
July
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – AmFam Amp
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
August
2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium
15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium