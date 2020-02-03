GUNS N' ROSES - "Patience" Featured In Craft Beer Saint Archer's Super Bowl Commercial

"Patience" by Guns N' Roses served as the soundtrack to Saint Archer Brewing Co.'s Super Bowl commercial, which aired last night, February 2nd, during the big game.

According to Chris Jennewein of Times Of San Diego, Saint Archer Gold is a 95-calorie light beer with a 4.2% alcohol content that is described as “light on the palate, effervescent and easy to drink.”

The TV spot, which can be seen below, features Saint Archer Brewing Co. co-founder and professional skateboarder Paul Rodriguez skateboarding through Ocean Beach and other San Diego neighborhoods in search of Saint Archer while whistling "Patience" by Guns N' Roses.

The 30-second "Patience" spot is said to be the largest investment that Molson Coors has made for an ad during the big game since 2009.

“Saint Archer was founded by skaters, surfers, artists and creatives who put real value in embracing life’s journey,” said Brad Nadal, president of the Miramar-based craft brewery founded in 2013. “So it was important our soul came through — in the beer and in the story of Saint Archer Gold.”

"Patience" first appeared on Guns N' Roses' 1988 EP, GN'R Lies.