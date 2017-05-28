GUNS N' ROSES Pay Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL With Performance Of "Black Hole Sun" In Ireland; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On May 27th, Guns N' Roses played in Slane, Ireland and paid tribute to Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell with a performance of "Black Hole Sun". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

This one's for you Chris.

Black Hole Sun.

Live from Slane, Ireland.#GNRinSlane — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) 27 May 2017



Guns N’ Roses will electrify fans into the fall, announcing today a series of fifteen additional North American stadium and aena stops on their ongoing worldwide Not In This Lifetime Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the exhilarating global phenomenon is letting fans get closer with a newly added round of arena shows throughout the US and Canada including stops at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Forum and Staples Center over Thanksgiving weekend. In addition to the arena shows, a larger-than-life performance for the people of Little Rock, AK has been added on August 5th at War Memorial Stadium. Tickets for the new stadium and arena dates go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, June 3rd. Exclusive Guns N’ Roses VIP packages available for North American dates at vipnation.com.

Special guests for the colossal stadium shows have also been revealed including ZZ Top on the El Paso, TX and San Antonio, TX dates; Deftones on the St. Louis, MO and Minneapolis, MN dates; Sturgill Simpson on the Denver, CO, Little Rock, AK, and Miami, FL dates; Royal Blood on the Vancouver, BC and George, WA dates; LĪVE on the Winston-Salem, NC and Hershey, PA dates; and Our Lady Peace on the Montreal, QC, Ottawa, ON, Winnipeg, MB, and Edmonton, AB dates.

The sold out leg of their European stadium tour continues May 27th in Dublin, Ireland before steamrolling on to enthral audiences across the UK, Europe, and Israel.

Nightrain pre-sales start today (May 25th) at 10 AM, local venue time. Join now and snag your tickets before everyone else.

Newly confirmed North American dates:

August

5 - War Memorial Stadium - Little Rock, AK

October

8 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

11 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

15 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

22 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

26 - Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, OH

29 - Air Canada Centre - Toronto, ON

November

2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

6 - United Center - Chicago, IL

10 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

14 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

17 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

24 - Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Find Guns N’ Roses’ complete live itinerary at this location.