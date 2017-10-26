GUNS N' ROSES Pay "Whole Lotta Rosie" Tribute To Legendary AC/DC Producer GEORGE YOUNG; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, AC/DC producer and The Easybeats' star George Young died at the age of 70 on October 22nd).

AC/DC said in a statement:

“It is with pain in our heart that we have to announce the passing of our beloved brother and mentor George Young. Without his help and guidance there would not have been an AC/DC.

As a musician, songwriter, producer, advisor and much, much more, you could not ask for a more dedicated and professional man.

As a brother, you could not ask for a finer brother. For all he did and gave to us throughout his life, we will always remember him with gratitude and hold him close to our hearts.”

On Monday, October 23rd, Guns N' Roses paid tribute to Young with a performance of "Whole Lotta Rosie" when they played Hartford, Connecticut. Check out the footage below.

Whola Lotta Rosie goes out to Angus Young tonight in dedication to his brother George Young — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) 24 October 2017



George Young was the eldest brother of Australian rock legends Malcolm and Angus Young. He was born in Scotland in 1946 but emigrated to Australia with his family when he was still a child.

He co-produced AC/DC's early albums, such as Let There Be Rock, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, T.N.T., Powerage and High Voltage.