GUNS N' ROSES Perform "Patience" With ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS At Houston Show; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On November 10th, Guns N' Roses performed at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. They were joined by ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons for "Patience"; fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Guns N’ Roses and their massively successful Not In This Lifetime Tour continue to show no signs of slowing down as the band storms into 2018 with 13 stadium shows lined up across Europe, as well as festival headline slots at Download Festival UK, Paris and Madrid, Italy’s Firenze Rocks and Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting.

Starting on June 3rd at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, the Live Nation produced tour will steamroll across Europe including shows scheduled in Denmark, UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Holland, Poland, Norway, Sweden as well as multiple shows in Germany. For the first time in the group’s history the international rock icons will perform in Estonia, at the renowned Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 16th.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

6 - Odense, Denmark - Dyreskuepladsen

9 - Donnington, UK - Download

12 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

15 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks

18 - Paris, France - Download

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

24 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände

26 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Stadium

29 - Madrid, Spain - Download

July

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadio Olympico

4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese

9 - Chorzow, Poland - Stadion Slaski

13 - Moscow, Russia - Otkritie Arena

16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Ground

19 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hovin

21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium