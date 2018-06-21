GUNS N' ROSES, PINK FLOYD Album Covers Immortalized In New 3D Vinyl Collector Series By KnuckleBonz

KnuckleBonz is launching a new collector series called 3D Vinyl. 3D Vinyl captures the great album art of the last several decades and brings that to you in a statue collector series.



Albums featured in the 3D Vinyl series are all officially licensed and hand-crafted into a three-dimensional collectible that is a representation of the actual album. 3D Vinyl collectibles are hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the back. 3D Vinyl statues are 12"(h) x 12"(w) and can be both a desktop mount or mounted on the wall.

The Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction 3D Vinyl is officially licensed and offered in a limited edition of only 1987. Each is hand-painted and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the back. Created to capture some of the most iconic images in album art, this 3D Vinyl is 12" (tall) x 12" (wide) and this unique collectible can be desk-mounted or wall-mounted. Only 1,987 are made.

"In 1987, Guns N' Roses released Appetite For Destruction, arguably the greatest debut album of all time," remarks Tony Simerman, Founder/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. "After all these years, the band is still very closely tied to the iconic skull and celtic cross album art depicted here. It was a sculptors dream to work on the detailing of the skulls for the five original members."

Pre-order the Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction 3D Vinyl now at this location for a price of $249, worldwide shipping is available.

The Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here 3D Vinyl is officially licensed and set in a limited edition of only 1975. Each collectible is hand-cast, painted and numbered. A certificate of authenticity is printed on the back and this unique piece of art can be wall mounted or displayed on the desk-top. Only 1,975 are made.

"I'm so grateful to get to work with Pink Floyd on this project. Wish You Were Here is my personal favorite album art concept from Pink Floyd - the robot handshake to the flaming man... the entire concept was so strong. Opening that album in 1975 is a moment I'll never forget," says Tony Simerman, Founder/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc.

Pre-order the Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here 3D Vinyl now at this location for a price of $249, worldwide shipping is available.