GUNS N’ ROSES Pop-Up Shop Comes To Toronto



To celebrate the much-anticipated June 29th re-release of their classic debut album Appetite For Destruction, (Geffen / UMC), one of the most celebrated and influential albums of all time, Guns N’ Roses in association with UMC and Bravado are pleased to unveil the Guns N’ Roses Pop-Up Shop.

Running from Friday June 29th to Sunday July 1st, the Guns N’ Roses Pop-Up Shop will be open in the Scarborough Town Centre, near TTC Entrance #4, a one-off opportunity giving fans a chance to celebrate all things GN'R over one glorious weekend.

The three day pop-up will include the Super Deluxe, Deluxe, LP, as well as the Locked N’ Loaded exclusive box set. In addition, the store will have never before seen Canadian exclusive Guns N’ Roses merchandise.

The Guns N’ Roses Pop-Up Shop has been curated in association with Bravado, Universal Music Canada's leading merchandise and brand management company. The pop-up will be the first chance for fans to see the gargantuan Locked N’ Loaded Super Deluxe Box Set which includes the newly remastered album, previously unreleased recordings, bonus tracks and music videos in brand new 5.1 surround, a 96-page hardcover book, seven 12-inch 180g audiophile vinyl discs, seven 7-inch singles on yellow vinyl, 5 custom hand-made metal-cast band skull face rings, turntable mat, wall posters, replica ‘85/‘86 club days banners, never-before-seen lithographs, and a wealth of additional memorabilia.

The arrival of the Guns N’ Roses Pop-Up Shop coincides with the June 29th re-release of Appetite For Destruction. Commemorating the band’s highly influential debut Appetite For Destruction, this all encompassing multi-format re-release is the ultimate GnFnR fan’s dream fulfilled. Appetite For Destruction will be made available in Locked N’ Loaded Edition Vinyl Box set, 4CD/1Blu-ray Audio Super Deluxe Edition with a 96 page book featuring unreleased photos from Axl Rose’s personal archive, a 2CD Deluxe Edition, 2LP 180-gram heavyweight vinyl edition, 1 CD remaster, and digital download/streaming equivalents.

Following the group’s 1985 formation, Guns N’ Roses injected unbridled attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. They went on to captivate the entire world with the July 21st, 1987 release of Appetite For Destruction, which remains the best-selling U.S. debut album ever, moving over 30 million copies globally. Appetite features indelible tracks such as the No. 1 single “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “Welcome To The Jungle”, “Nightrain”, and “Paradise City.”

The Guns N’ Roses Pop-Up Shop takes place from June 29th to July 1st at the below address:

300 Borough Dr.

TTC Entrance #4

Scarborough, Ontario

M1P 4P5

Admission to the event is free on a first come, first admitted basis from 10am to 9pm on Friday June 29th, 9:30am to 9pm on Saturday June 30th, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday July 1st.