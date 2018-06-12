GUNS N' ROSES Reportedly Paid £5 Million For Download Festival Performance

Guns N' Roses were reportedly paid £5 million for their headline performance at Download Festival, reports The List.

According to the report, the band are rumoured to have banked the mega sum for their set on Saturday (June 9th), which saw Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed and Frank Ferrer perform for just over three years at Donington Park in Leicestershire, UK. It's believed to be the biggest amount promoter and festival organizer Andy Copping has ever handed out to a band for the iconic metal festival.

On top of the whopping figure, the band reportedly enjoyed home comforts from their very own backstage area the size of a football pitch, and they left the site swiftly after their performance in a helicopter. The £5 million clearly worked as the "Welcome To The Jungle" hitmakers arrived a minute early for their set, despite the frontman having a reputation for turning up hours late to gigs.

Read more at list.co.uk.

(Photo: Katarina Benzova)