GUNS N' ROSES Rumoured To Be Working On Music For Terminator: Dark Fate Soundtrack

September 5, 2019, 29 minutes ago

NME is reporting on a rumour that has surfaced on the Australian Guns N' Roses fan page, Guns Over Oz. The post brought to light by NME can be viewed below.

Guns N' Roses is, of course, known for having "You Could Be Mine" featured in the 1991 smash hit movie, Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Keep in mind that the above information is only rumour at this point, with NO confirmation as yet.



