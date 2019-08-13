GUNS N' ROSES Settle Legal Battle Over "Guns 'N' Rosé" Ale And Merch

According to The Blast, Guns N’ Roses has reached a deal to drop the lawsuit they brought against a company allegedly hawking beer and merchandise using the band name.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Guns N’ Roses - including Axl Rose and Slash - have reached a settlement agreement with Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective.

The band informed the court, “Plaintiff and Defendant CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC have been engaged in settlement discussions since the filing of the Complaint on May 9, 2019. On July 31, 2019, Plaintiff and Defendant reached an agreement in principle that resolves all claims asserted in, and will result in dismissal of, the Complaint. The parties are in the process of finalizing a written settlement agreement and expect to execute a written agreement that will lead to dismissal of the Complaint in the near term.”

