GUNS N' ROSES - SLASH Quashes New Song Rumor - "There's Nothing In The Terminator Movie"; Audio Interview

Calling in to Monday's (September 9th) Trunk Nation show on SiriusXM to discuss the upcoming Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators live package Living The Dream Tour, Slash talked to Eddie Trunk about what's next for Guns N' Roses, including denying the current rumor they're contributing a new song to the next Terminator movie, but stating he'd like them to do a new album at some point. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Slash: "We're just doing this one run in the States and a couple of dates in Mexico end of this month into November. And so that's it for Gunfs for now. And I think we have something coming up in March as far as touring is concerned. But then, obviously, everybody knows that we're working on new material, which is really exciting, and so, that's really primarily what the focus is."

"There's nothing in the Terminator movie by the way. These rumors, they take off and then they get a life of their own. And you can't reel 'em in. They just sort of get tossed around in the wind. Anyway, but, yeah, so there's nothing in there, in that."

"I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full (GN'R) album released. I don't think that's really changed all that much. But there's a different way of putting stuff out initially nowadays more so than… I mean, there's always been the single, but now you sort of look at that preliminary release a little bit differently now. All things considered, it's like the Wild West out there; there is no formula for any of it. I haven't seen any sort of routine kind of thing that works. I mean, you can do any one of a million different things to releasing a record. But at the end of the day, I think that we will ultimately release a full album.”

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - Living The Dream Tour captures the band’s incendiary concert performance on their sold-out 2019 tour. Shot on location in front of a rabid crowd at London’s legendary Hammersmith Apollo. Living The Dream Tour will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio, worldwide on September 20th.

An extremely limited amount of signed copies will be available while supplies last; to purchase the Living The Dream Tour, visit slashonline.com.

Watch "Ghost" from the upcoming release, below:

Living The Dream Tour features Slash & Co. roaring through a highly charged 2-hour set of tracks from all four of Slash’s solo albums. The set includes “Call Of The Wild” “Driving Rain,” “By The Sword,” “Back From Cali,” “Starlight,” “World On Fire” and “Anastasia.” There’s a searing live version of “Shadow Life,” as well as “We Are All Gonna Die” and “Doctor Alibi,” during which lead singer Myles Kennedy switches vocal duties with bassist Todd Kerns.

Slash tears up the Hammersmith Apollo with staggering solos while dropping giant slabs of riffs with casual ease, delivering the essence of rock ‘n’ roll in this show. You can see it, hear it and feel it. “Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it’s euphoric,” Slash states. “I just love it…London kicks ass.”

DVD/Blu-ray bonus feature: Live In London mini-documentary, including interview with Slash and Myles, plus behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

Tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Halo"

"Standing In The Sun"

"Ghost"

"Back From Cali"

"My Antidote"

"Serve You Right"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

"Shadow Life"

"We’re All Gonna Die"

"Doctor Alibi"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Wicked Stone"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Driving Rain"

"By The Sword"

"Nightrain"

"Starlight"

"You’re A Lie"

"World On Fire"

"Avalon"

"Anastasia"

"Shadow Life" video:

“Anastasia” video:

Extended trailer:

(Photo - Aaron Small)