GUNS N' ROSES Suing Brewery Selling Guns N' Rosé Ale For Trademark Infringement

The Blast is reporting that Guns N' Roses is suing the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective for selling a beer dubbed Guns 'N' Rosé Ale. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the band claims Canarchy tried to trademark the name but after they objected, the brewery agreed to abandon the application.

CANarchy has reportedly "refused to immediately and completely cease sales and marketing," and now Guns N' Roses is suing for trademark infringement and seeking unspecified damages.

The lineup for the 2019 Austin City Limits Music Festival has been announced, and Guns N' Roses (along with Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, and Robyn) have been confirmed as the festival headliners.

Guns N' Roses will perform on Friday, October 4 and Friday, October 11.

The 2019 Austin City Limits Music Festival is scheduled for October 4-6 and October 11-13 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. For complete details and ticket info, head to aclfestival.com.

