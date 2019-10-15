GUNS N' ROSES’ "Sweet Child O’ Mine" Becomes First Music Video From The 80s To Hit 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Guns ‘N Roses’ #1 single, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, is now officially the first music video from the 80s to rock its way into YouTube’s Billion Views Club. This new milestone marks the second decade milestone for the band whose 1992 video for the epic masterpiece, “November Rain”, broke records in 2018 as the first (and so far only) video from the 90s to reach 1 Billion views.

Guns N’ Roses injected unbridled attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene and went on to captivate the entire world with the July 21, 1987 release of Appetite For Destruction, which remains the best-selling US debut album ever, selling more than 30 million copies globally. The band’s ongoing success of the Not In This Lifetime worldwide tour now become the 4th spot on the list of the most successful tours in music history on its first two years with no sign of slowing down.

Guns N’ Roses’ staying power is undeniable. With more than 6.7 million YouTube subscribers and record breaking videos across decades, the band and their iconic music continues to inspire. Their loyal legion of hard rocking fans from all over the world keep coming back to their classic videos, making them one of the top 200 most viewed artists of 2019 globally on YouTube.

Looking for more stats on the success these rock icons have had on Youtube? Don’t Cry - we’ve got you covered. Below are some interesting stats about Guns ‘N Roses video views, followed by the top 5 videos from the 80s and 90s.

Guns N’ Roses Stats:

- Guns N’ Roses “November Rain” is the only music video from the 1990s in the Billion Views Club.

- Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine” is the first music video from the 1980s to enter the Billion Views Club

- Guns N’ Roses have amassed over 6.7M subscribers on their Official Artist Channel.

- Daily views of Guns N’ Roses have averaged 3.1M in 2019

- Guns N’ Roses are amongst the top 200 most viewed artist of 2019 both globally and in the US.

- Guns N’ Roses have already earned over 895M views in 2019, earning massive numbers in countries like the United States (163M), Brazil (117M), Mexico (112M), Argentina (48M), and Colombia (37M).

- The official music video for “Sweet Child O’ Mine” has seen an average of 590K daily views in 2019

Top Five Music Videos by Decade [1980s and 1990s]

1980s

Guns N' Roses - "Sweet Child O' Mine" - 1B

a-ha - "Take On Me" - 943M

Cyndi Lauper - "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" - 786M

The Police - "Every Breath You Take" - 699M

Michael Jackson - "Billie Jean" - 694M

1990s

Guns N' Roses - "November Rain" - 1.2B

Nirvana - "Smells Like Teen Spirit" - 968M

The Cranberries - "Zombie" - 962M

Whitney Houston - "I Will Always Love You" - 859M

4 Non Blondes - "What's Up" - 765M